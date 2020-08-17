The FIFA COVID-19 Relief fund has been a major discussion amongst football enthusiasts with many waiting on when the football governing body in Uganda, FUFA will distribute the money.

There is a sigh of relief for the Member Associations of FUFA after the confirmation for the approval of distribution of the money.

The FUFA Executive Committee sat on Monday, 17th August 2020 and approved the appropriation of the FIFA COVID-19 relief grant of 500,000.

It should be noted that FIFA confirmed relief grant of USD 1,000,000 to each of the 211 member associations but FUFA CEO, Edgar Watson stated that only half of this has come through with the other bunch expected to come in January.

‘FUFA wishes to announce receipt of USD 500,000 being the first part of Solidarity Grant earlier applied for. The FUFA Executive Committee deliberated on and approved the allocation of the funds. As stipulated in the Regulations funds will be transferred directly to the beneficiary’s bank account within the next 14 days’ noted Watson.

The Executive Committee will reconvene soon to take a decision on the appropriation of the Women Football Grant based on the strategy submitted earlier to FIFA.

‘FUFA is in the process of applying for the Women’s Football Grant and all stakeholders will be informed of any developments in this regard as soon as they occur. FUFA wishes to express its gratitude to FIFA for the timely support to football and its stake holders especially during this COVID-19 Pandemic period’ added Watson.

Below is the full appropriation of the USD 500,000