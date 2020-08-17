Emmanuel Arnold Okwi has denied allegations that he is set to leave Egypt side Ittihad Alexandria.

Media reports revealed that Okwi was set to part ways with his club on mutual consent with rumours linking him to his former club, Simba of Tanzania.

“Not true and please stop spreading false news. You dont gain anything out of it,” Okwi reacted on a story on Twitter.

The Ugandan international joined the Egyptian Premier League side last year after an impressive show at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo.

He is currently in Uganda arriving a few days after the football was called off in Egypt due to the Coronavirus pandemic but the league in Egypt has since resumed.

Abdu Lumala and Emmanuel Arnold Okwi all ply their trade in Egypt

“He is only in Uganda because the airport isn’t open but he will return to Egypt as soon as international flights are allowed to operate,” Geoffrey Kayemba, the player’s representative told Kawowo Sports.