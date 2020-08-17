Israeli Toto Cup:

Group B:

Hapoel Kfar Saba 4-1 Maccabi Petah Tikva

Group A:

Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 1-1 Bnei Sakhni

Bnei Sakhni Maccabi Haifa 1-0 Hapoel Haifa

Group C:

FC Ashdod 0-2 Beitar Jerusalem

Beitar Jerusalem Hapoel Tel Aviv 0-3 Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv

Uganda Cranes offensive midfielder William Kizito Luwagga was on target twice as Hapoel Kfar Saba condemned Maccabi Petah Tikva 4-1 in the Israeli Toto Cup at the HaMoshava Stadium.

The first of Luwagga’s two goals arrived as early as the 12th minute, a powerful header off Tom Saleh’s delivery.

Tal Machluf made it two for Hapoel Kfar Saba on the stroke of the half time.

Guy Hadida pulled one back for Maccabi Petah Tikva with 7 minutes to the end of the first half.

Sagi Dror scored the third goal to regain the two goal margin 7 minutes into the second half.

Luwagga then curled home the fourth in the 74th minute.

Hapoel Kfar Saba is now second in Group B with 4 points in the three games played.

Luwagga was impressive for Hapoel Kfar Saba as they completed the season in the 11th position with 38 points, good enough to survive relegation.

Meanwhile, Timothy Awany was unfortunately on the losing side as FC Ashdod fell to Beitar Jerusalem 2-0 at the Yud-Alef Stadium during a group C clash.