Cape Town City 3-2 Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns title defence suffered a huge setback after a 3-2 defeat at Cape Town City.

The Brazilians had an opportunity to cut Kaizer Chiefs lead at the summit to three points but found themselves 2-0 down inside 44 minutes.

Erasmus and his teammate celebrate one of the goals against Sundowns Credit: KickOff

Bradley Ralani scored a brace on the evening including a beautiful chip over Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango while Kermit Erasmus scored the other goal.

Edmilson Dove scored an own goal to give Pitso Mosimane and his charges hope while Keletso Makgalwa scored a late but couldn’t turn around the score line in Sundowns’ favour.

With both teams on same games (24), Sundowns have 46 points while Chiefs are ahead on 52 points.