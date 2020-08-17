Namilyango College has, since time memorial, dominated Schools Rugby in Uganda. But between 2011 and 2015, Hana was a force that extended beyond borders to win the East African championship in 2012.

During that period, a number of some top players in the Nile Stout Rugby Premier League at the moment were still in school and formed the core of that Hana team.

Buffaloes center Wilfred Seguya, Kobs pair of Faraj Odugo and Pius Ogena, Pirates halfback Stephen Alul, as well as Heathens pair of Simon Olet and Paul Masendi among others, turned out for Hana.

Seguya, who played alongside Alul last season before the halfback moved to Pirates at the start of this season, says he feels comfortable playing with High Schools teammates is open for a reunion.

“I mostly feel comfortable When I’m playing with those guys I played with in High School… the Bujus (Stephen Alul). They make me feel good whenever I’m playing with them, they know my style of play.

“It’s about coordination and understanding your fellow players. When I am training I try to understand each player and I go beyond asking them; ‘how do you you want to play when we are together?’”