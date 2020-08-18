Moments after striker Karl Anthony Uchechukwu Mubiru Ikpeazu, 25, joined English championship club Wycombe Wanderers, he clearly and confidently underlined the mission at hand.

“I am absolutely delighted to sign for Wycombe Wanderers Football Club. I am excited to help the club carry on the momentum they have built and achieve something special,” Mubiru disclosed.

The 6.3 feet center forward joined the Chairboys on a permanent basis after agreeing to a three-year deal.

He had signed for Hearts of Midlothian in the summer of 2018 and despite injuries setting the powerhouse forward back, he still managed to bag 10 goals in 55 appearances, including two Edinburgh derby strikes.

The move to Adams Park was sealed on Monday, 17th August 2020 and he feels this is the right club for him.

“I feel as if this club is the right fit for me and I am relishing the opportunity to play in the championship. Let’s get to work,” he added.

Karl Anthony Uchechukwu Mubiru Ikpeazu at Adams Park

Mubiru was born to a Nigerian father and a Ugandan mother in the United Kingdom.

He is in the good books for Uganda Cranes head coach Jonathan McKinstry who had followed up his games while in Scotland.

With a well-built body frame, Mubiru is a bully center forward, athletic and pacy.

He can hold up play with ease, shoots with either foot and very strong in the air.

He has formerly played at Reading (Academy), Watford, Crewe Alexandra, Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale, Blackpool, Cambridge United, and lately Heart of Midlothian.