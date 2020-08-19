Wasswa Bbosa’s relationship with players he has worked with never fades.

The Express FC coach, just like many in his profession is fond of signing players he was worked with before at previous clubs and it’s happening again at Wankulukuku.

First, Chryspus Kusiima, a goalkeeper he worked with Tooro United was unveiled and now, the club have confirmed the acquisition of midfielder Abel Eturude.

Eturude was part of Bbosa’s squad at SC Villa in 2018 that nearly won the league title and the two are now re-united.

The former Maroons and Onduparaka player joins the Red Eagles on a two year contract.

“Am happy to be a red eagle, arguably the biggest club in this country but most importantly am here to make the team better and with the fan’s support, the sky will be the limit,” Eturude told the club website.

He spent almost the entire 2019/20 campaign out of the game after falling out with Onduparaka officials over a ‘denied’ transfer away from the club.

The Red Eagles who finished 9th last season have so far made four signings ahead of the new season in Kusiima, Denis Otim, Eturude and Richard Bbosa.

They are expected to unveil winger Godfrey Lwesibawa, Uganda Cranes defender Murushid Jjuuko and Mahad Yaya among others in the coming weeks.