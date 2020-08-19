Versatile defender Ibrahim Kibumba has signed an employment contract with Uganda Premier League outfit Bright Stars Football Club for two years.

Kibumba has been a free agent and penned the deal on Wednesday, 19th August 2020 following successful negotiations.

“It is humbling to join Bright Stars Football Club. I will be ready to give my level best at the club” Kibumba remarked.

Last season, Kibumba played at Sports Club Villa, his childhood club after leaving Police FC.

He is a former Sports Club Villa Jogoo academy graduate having spent the early days at the club.

Police accorded him his first professional contract during the start of the 2016-17 season.

He left Police at the end of the 2018-19 season for SC Villa.

Kibumba can comfortably play at wing back (right) and central defence.

He beefs up the squad ahead of the 2020-21 season at a time when they have also renewed the contract of Andrew Kaggwa and Derrick Ngoobi.

Bright Stars has another new recruit in Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte.

The club has a new coach in Baker Mbowa who will be assisted by Simon Peter Mugerwa.