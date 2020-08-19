David Kalyango has resigned as spokes person for Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club with immediate effect.

“It is true that I have resigned from my position as UPDF Football Club PRO,” Kalyango who has worked with the club through the FUFA Big League confessed to Kawowo Sports.

Although Kalyango did not disclose the forces behind the shocking resignation, it has been established that the failure for former head coach Steven Bogere to renew his employment contract might have pushed him off as well.

“I will remain focused to pursue my personal projects and well as media work,” Kalyango who works at Record Media Group added.

Ashraf Miiro, the Chief Executive Officer remains unbothered by the rants of Kalyango’s resignation saying he had not been officially recruited by the forces.

“There is protocol clear at UPDF. You have to be recruited formally and when you are leaving you leave with a formal letter. Besides, I have not seen his documentations anywhere of recruitment,” Miiro stated.

UPDF is currently undertaking an overhaul in administration and technical departments.