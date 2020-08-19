Uganda Cranes are scheduled to return to action for the first time in over a year in November, the Confederation of African (CAF) has confirmed.

The Cranes, just like all African national teams last played in November last year winning 2-0 against the Flames of Malawi at Namboole.

Emmanuel Okwi and company last played a continental qualifier in November Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“The CAF Emergency Committee has approved the resumption date for qualifiers of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 and the group stage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” read part of the statement on Caf website.

“A busy schedule awaits the participating teams with double-headers from November 2020 through to November 2021 in the battle for spots to the final tournament of the two competitions.”

The international games were put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak that put sporting activities to a halt the world over.

“For Cameroon 2021, the qualifiers resume on 9-17 November 2020 with the Day 3 & 4 matches whilst the penultimate and ultimate matches take place on 22-30 March 2021.

“The 40 teams in contention for the five slots for Qatar 2022 will commence the journey between 31 May and 15 June 2021 with the Day 1 & 2 matches. From 30 August till 7 September, the Day 3 & 4 matches are expected to take place with Day 5 & 6 matches fixed for 4-12 October 2021.

Uganda Cranes’ Tony Mawejje in action against Kenya. The two nations will renew rivalry in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers Credit: Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“The Playoff matches have been scheduled for 8-16 November 2021.”

With sporting activities still under lockdown in most countries including Uganda, Caf has promised to work with the relevant authorities with regards to hosting of the matches, and will make pronouncements accordingly in the event of developments that will affect playing a match at the designated venue.

Uganda are in Group B of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers with Burkina Faso, Malawi and South Sudan and sit top of the group with four points after two games.

They are also placed alongside Mali, Rwanda and Kenya in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup due in Qatar.