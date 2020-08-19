Uganda Cranes midfielder Yassar Mugerwa has signed a year long deal at Ethiopia Premier League outfit Sidama Buna Football Club.

The development was announced by the club on Wednesday, 19th August 2020.

This announcement came just hours after the creative midfielder had terminated his employment contract at Sehul Shire Football Club.

This is the fourth Ethiopian club that the Ugandan is playing for in as many as four seasons since leaving South Africa’s Orlando Pirates.

He had earlier played at giants St George, Gondar based Fassil Kenema Football Club and lately Sehul Shire.

The playmaker started his his football journey at Nateete based Super Cubs before joining FUFA Big League with Nkumba University.

He joined the Uganda Premier League; first at Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU) and later at URA Football Club.

For the national team, Mugerwa is capped 7 times since 2014, having also featured at the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament hosted by South Africa in 2014.