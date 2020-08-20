Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has revealed that the move by Karl Anthony Uche Mubiru Ikpeazu to English championship side Wycombe Wanderers is a great step forward in the career of the striker.

McKinstry believes that the championship’s competitive nature will provide this gigantic striker with a real test of character.

I have been in constant contact with Mubiru. We spoke about the prospect of moving to the championship after he called to consult for advice and I gave him a go-ahead. The championship is one of the most if not the very best of the competitive leagues in the world with thrilling action week in, week out. It is definitely a great platform for Mubiru to develop further. Johnathan McKinstry,, Uganda Cranes head coach

Mubiru signed a three-year deal at Wycombe Wanderers after agreement with the previous club in Scotland, Heart of Midlothian on Monday, 17th August 2020.

Johnathan McKinstry during the interview (Credit: FUFA)

The 25-year-old forward joined the championship side that is currently coached by Gareth Ainsworth.

Mubiru was born to a Nigerian father and a Ugandan mother in the United Kingdom.

A complete bully to the defenders, Mubiru’s energy, pace, strength on the ground and in the air as well as shooting abilities with either foot make him a menace to the opposition.

He has formerly played at Reading (Academy), Watford, Crewe Alexandra, Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale, Blackpool, Cambridge United, and lately Heart of Midlothian.

He joins other forwards as Alexis David Bbakka, Fahad Bayo, Patrick Henry Kaddu and Edrisa Lubega who are in current healthy competition for the number 9 slot as confessed by McKinstry.

“It gives me joy to have all those options for the number 9 slot. This is good news for team Uganda,” McKinstry confessed.

CAF confirmed a shift of 2021 AFCON qualification Matchday 3 and 4 from 2021 to as early as November 2020.

That said, McKinstry has a mountain task to monitor the local and foreign-based legion of players with the Coronavirus pandemic being aggressively battled world-over.