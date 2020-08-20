Newly signed Sidama Buna midfielder Yassar Mugerwa has set the target of winning the 2020-21 Ethiopia Premier League title.

“I want to win the Ethiopia Premier League. That is my prime target at Sidama Bunna. Of course, this is a realistic target with the help of my teammates. I am glad and excited to join the new club,” Mugerwa noted.

The creative midfielder had terminated his employment contract at Sehul Shire Football Club on Tuesday, 18th August 2020 before he bid farewell.

Sidama Bunna is the fourth Ethiopian club that the Ugandan is playing for in as many as four seasons since leaving South Africa’s Orlando Pirates.

He had earlier played at giants St George, Gondar based Fassil Kenema Football Club and lately Sehul Shire.

Mugerwa kicked off his football career at Nateete based Super Cubs before joining FUFA Big League with Nkumba University.

He joined the Uganda Premier League; first at Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU) and later at URA Football Club.

For the national team, Mugerwa is capped 7 times since 2014, having also featured at the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament hosted by South Africa in 2014.

Mugerwa is blessed with sublime ball control, passing finesse from all ranges, dribbling abilities and shooting skills.