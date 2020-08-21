Kampala Junior Football Association (KAJUFA), arguably the oldest youth football body in the country, continues to clean their own house in a bid to have tranquil administration.

Since the untimely resignation chairperson Mansoor Kabugo in June 2019, the Association has had a few administrative glitches but nonetheless surged forward amidst the storm.

Sarah Birungi took over the mantle to soldier the body ahead and up to date, the body has been run on an interim basis to complete the four-year mandate that winds down in 2022.

In June 2020, Barnabas Ssebuyungo, then Chief Executive Officer (CEO) released a detailed list of administrators that will work for the body until the next election.

Barely three months down the road, the Ssebuyungo proposed executive has been trashed off.

Henceforth, members agreed in unison to adopt new structures with interests of boldly taking the Association forward.

The latest strategy to reinforce this body was an in-house meeting held at Kenendia Hotel, Katwe in Kampala held early this week.

The KAJUFA meeting at Kenenedia Hotel on Wednesday, 19th August 2020

The latest meeting at Kenenedia Hotel was attended by Sarah Birungi, Robert Lubega, Ivan Sewali, Naphtali Mukasa, Robert Tugume, Edgar Wafula, Muhammad Kiyemba, Roberts Kiwanuka, Shafiq Kigongo (CEO, Uganda Youth Football Association) and former KAJUFA chairperson Mansur Kabugo.

Cissy Nakiguli handed in an apology for not attending the meeting.

The meeting we had at Kenenedia Hotel was done in good faith for the interest of KAJUFA. We need to move forward as a sounding association, organized with leaders of integrity. Robert Lubega, vice Chairman – Administration.

The members in unison agreed to name an interim committee for the period of two years until 2022.

Some of the members that attended the meeting at Kenenedia Hotel on Wednesday, 19th August 2020

Sarah Birungi was maintained as the body’s chairperson. Robert Lubega and Ivan Sewali are in the positions of vice administration and vice technical respectively.

The chief executive officer (CEO) is Naphtali Mukasa, Robert Tugume (welfare secretary), and Edgar Wafula as the public relations officer (PRO).

The executive members on the committee are Muhammad Kiyemba, Roberts Kiwanuka, and Cissy Nakiguli.

With the latest development, that means the old committee set up was dismantled according to the constitution.

The finance docket, previously occupied by Edgar Wafula now falls under the office of the CEO.

Members brainstorm ideas during the meeting

Barnabas Ssebuyungo who has been CEO was vehemently replaced.

Ssebuyungo insists that he will abide by the truth and clear objectives of KAJUFA at all times.

I am a clear man of integrity. I propose that football should move ahead with the best interests at all times. Barnabas Ssebuyungo

Also, the subcommittees (Secretariat, Legal and Projects, Fundraising, Marketing, Publicity, Technical, Competition, Referees, Awards, Accommodation, Feeding, Security, and Regional Coordinators) will be confirmed in the coming weeks with a subsequent meeting.

KAJUFA members in a meeting

Since 2002 during its inception year, KAJUFA has molded a number of leaders (coaches and administrators), referees, as well as footballers through the various youth tournaments, held time immemorial.

A couple of current Uganda Cranes and Uganda Premier League stars have all played the KAJUFA tournaments at the budding stage of their respective careers.

Turkish based Konyaspor playmaker Farouk Miya (KJT), Egyptian based pacy winger Abdul Lumala (Express Academy), Paradou AC midfielder Allan Okello (Real Everton Academy), William Kizito Luwaga (Namasuba Juventus), Muhammed Shaban (KJT), Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu, Nicholas Kabonge, and many others have all played in this tournament.

KAJUFA

In the same vein, previous leaders as Duncan Bogere (2002-2004), Peter Sserumaga (2004-2008), Farouk Kigongo (2008-2010), Pastor Sam Kibuuka (2011-2014), Sulaiman Mike Mutyaba (2014-2015), Robert Lubega (2015-2018), Mansoor Kabugo (2018-2019), the current leader Sarah Birungi, Ssebuyungo, and many others have all been nurtured through this great organization.

Some of the partners that have worked with KAJUFA include; Pride Microfinance, Gombe Education Services, Excel Insurance Company, and SJ Mendes Sports Intermediary Company among others.

The public will now wait for the next series of meetings to further cleanse and put right this body.

Definitely, it is a mountain task at hand as the work bestowed upon the interim executive will not be a mere walk in the park.

Kampala Junior Football Association (KAJUFA) Interim Committee: