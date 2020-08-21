Konyaspor Kulübü had a tough 2019-20 season in which they had to win three of their last five games to stay afloat in the Turkish Super Lig.

Uganda Cranes forward Farouk Miya who turns out for the Konya based side said that they could not achieve what they wanted last season but believes that they will be successful in the forthcoming season.

Konyaspor returned to training last Monday (August 10) at Kayacık in preparation for the 2020-21 season that kicks off on September 12.

Farouk Miya (2nd R) and teammates during a training session Credit: Konyaspor

Miya believes through working hard, the team will finish higher that they did last season.

“I know that we did not have a good performance last season but this time around, we are engaged this year and are working harder,” the former Vipers man said as quoted by the club website. “In this way, we want to please our fans and take a higher position in the league table,” he added.

Last season, Konyaspor finished in 13th place with 36 points from 34 matches.

Miya top-scored for the side in the league with 8 goals and assisted two.