Simba Day 2020: Simba 6-0 Vital’O

The annual Simba Day was held on Saturday, 22nd August 2020 at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

It was a sea of red, wild celebrations, pop and an avalanche of goals as Simba walloped Burundian opposition Vital’O 6-0 in a one sided encounter before hundreds of fans.

Team skipper John Raphael Bocco, new signing Chris Mugulu, Clatous Chama and Ibrahim Ajibu were all on target.

Diamond Platinumz impressed as usual during the 2020 Simba Day celebrations (Credit: Simba)

There were cultural and breathe-taking musical performances from Toto Bad Marioo and Diamond Platinumz.

It was also a platform to officially unveil new signings Chris Mugalu, Joash Onyango, Bernard Morrison, Larry Bwalya and others.

Toto Bad Marioo with a performance (Credi: Simba)

Fans, players and officials celebrated every moment on the day, reflecting the previous 2019-20 season where Simba won three trophies; Charity shield, the Tanzania Premier League and FA titles.

Each of the Simba players were introduced to the passionate Simba fans as the club plots for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Simba will represent Tanzania at the CAF Champions League alongside traditional arch rivals Young Africans.

Meanwhile, Azam and Namungo will play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Part of the crowd that graced the Simba Day celebrations at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam (Credit: Simba)