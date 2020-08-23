Simba Day 2020: Simba 6-0 Vital’O
The annual Simba Day was held on Saturday, 22nd August 2020 at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.
It was a sea of red, wild celebrations, pop and an avalanche of goals as Simba walloped Burundian opposition Vital’O 6-0 in a one sided encounter before hundreds of fans.
Team skipper John Raphael Bocco, new signing Chris Mugulu, Clatous Chama and Ibrahim Ajibu were all on target.
There were cultural and breathe-taking musical performances from Toto Bad Marioo and Diamond Platinumz.
It was also a platform to officially unveil new signings Chris Mugalu, Joash Onyango, Bernard Morrison, Larry Bwalya and others.
Fans, players and officials celebrated every moment on the day, reflecting the previous 2019-20 season where Simba won three trophies; Charity shield, the Tanzania Premier League and FA titles.
Each of the Simba players were introduced to the passionate Simba fans as the club plots for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
Simba will represent Tanzania at the CAF Champions League alongside traditional arch rivals Young Africans.
Meanwhile, Azam and Namungo will play in the CAF Confederation Cup.