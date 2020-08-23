Express Football Club lured on board a new partner, Spesho, a transport solutions company for a period of two years.

The Red Eagles announced the development although no further details (financial and otherwise) were revealed.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club Isaac Mwesigwa described the partnership as one taking the club in the right direction.

He vowed that the only currency that Express pays back its partners is through good governance, performance and brand visibility.

Partners recognize that we are moving in the right direction and would like to be part of this journey.We commit to pay back our beloved partners with good governance, performance and visibility of their brands as we achieve the objectives of the club. Isaac Mwesigwa, CEO Express Football Club

Express eyes restoration of their lost glory as they are rebuilding the administrative, technical and playing departments.