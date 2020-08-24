Kiringente Sports Club held its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday, August 23 at their main offices located at Kagaba, Mpigi District.

The meeting curtailed approval of the creation of a women football club, a prerequisite for Kiringente to become a model entity.

Also, their total budget of Shs. 27,990,000 for the upcoming 2020-21 football season as well as the previous season’s budget were approved in unison.

The same meeting also appointed and approved Bashir Mutyaba as the club’s eternal human resource partner.

Julius Mutebi Bazzeketta, the chairman of Kiringente Sports Club

The members agreed in unison to beef up all club departments and also approved under close supervision of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faridah Tomusange Nassejje and the board at large.

The first-ever Annual General Meeting was historic and successful because we agreed as a unit to do a lot of things. Besides, we managed to approve the budget (Shs. 27,990,000) that will be used for the upcoming 2020-21 season. This meeting will definitely give us a clear sense of direction. Julius Mutebi Bazzeketta, chairman

Faridah Nasejje Tomusange, CEO Kiringente Sports Club

Christened as the Mawokota Hunters, Kiringente finished 10th in the 2019-20 Uganda Beach Soccer League by the time the COVID19 pandemic brought football and sports in general to a standstill in March 2020.

Besides owning a beach soccer and regional club, Kiringente now has women football club.

The recruitment process for the technical director and the head coach of the women’s side is underway and will be completed by 1st September 2020.