The Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF) has announced the launch of ‘Abebe Bikila Scholarship’.

This targets the empowering of women in sports by providing a fully funded higher education scholarship for two women athletes/coaches annually.

For starters, Shambel Abebe Bikila was an Ethiopian marathon runner who was a back-to-back Olympic marathon champion. He is the first African Olympic gold medalist, winning his first gold medal at the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome while running barefoot.

At the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, he won his second gold medal. In turn, he became the first athlete to successfully defend an Olympic marathon title. In both victories, he ran in world record time.

The decision to start the ‘Abebe Bikila scholarship’ comes after the executive committee of EAF agreed to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the legendary athlete’s impressive barefoot marathon victory at the Rome Olympic Games.

Abebe Bikila wins Marathon barefooted (Credit: Olympic Channel)

The special memorial event of the victory will take place in the presence of athletes and their families who have represented Ethiopia in the modern Olympic Games, starting from its maiden participation at the 1956 Melbourne Games.

Following his 2:15:16 World Record Olympic marathon victory in Rome, Abebe became the first African athlete to win a gold medal in the Games’ history, and an inspiration to fellow countrymen and Africans that follow in his footsteps to excel at the international athletics arena.

Abebe Bikila runing barefoot during the 1960 Rome Olympic Games Marathon

A back-to-back Olympic marathon champion in 1960 and 64, Abebe Bikila is so far the only athlete to defend his marathon victory at the Olympic Games – both were World Record times. He also managed to win 12 out of the 14 marathons he completed.

Since the 1980s, the Ethiopian Athletics Federation has also been organizing an annual marathon event named after the legendary athlete, who passed away in 1973 at the age of 41 due to cerebral haemorrhage.