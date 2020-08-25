Godfrey Lwesibawa is back at Express FC four years later after leaving the club.The winger cum played for the Wankulukuku side between 2013 and 2016 before he moved to rivals SC Villa and later Tooro United where he all coincidently played under Wasswa Bbosa.

At Villa Park, he is remembered for having engineered the opening a fans’ branch in his home area in Mukono where he reportedly was the branch chairman.

Lwesibawa has a signed a two year contract with the Red Eagles and vowed its time to help the side end an eight year wait for the league title they last won in 2012.

“I am so happy to rejoin the club and the ambitions couldn’t be any different, we all want to win the league a feat we can all achieve if we work as a unit,” he told the club website.

He becomes the club’s sixth signing joining Chryspus Kusiima and Denis Otim both goalkeepers, centre back Richard Bbosa, midfielder Abel Eturude and forward Kiragga Mustafa.

The six time league champions ended last season in 9th place on a 16-team table with 31 points from 25 games.