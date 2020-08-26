To set a precedent against clubs defaulting on the players’ monthly remuneration, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has acted tough.

The FUFA Dispute Resolution Chamber has ordered Sports Club Villa to pay their former player Emmanuel Kalyowa his outstanding arrears amounting to Shs 11,700,000 within 30 days.

In the case, Emmanuel Kalyowa Vs Sports Club Villa, the player expressed his grievances over the unpaid dues of 10 months.

The case was forwarded to the FUFA Dispute Resolution Chamber and the ruling was made.

“SC Villa was ordered to pay Emmanuel Kalyowa his overdue payables of UGX 11.7M within thirty (30) days from the date (25.8.2020) of this decision,” the ruling read in part.

Background:

Kalyowa has been a player at Sports Club for the previous three years.

He learnt that he would not be considered for the forthcoming 2020-21 season and the club took no bold initiatives to clear his outstanding dues despite reportedly paying some of the players who would be used for the new season.

First, he took to his officially known Facebook page and inked the grievance, narrating the ordeal of making 10 months without any salaries.

Kalyowa was then advised to register the dissatisfaction in the right path – football court, a direction he adhered to before the latest ruling.

This is the second player in recent times who took SC Villa to the football courts to seek justice over arrears.

The first one was striker Charles Lwanga who demanded being released and paid the arrears amounting to Shs 7M.

To this end, Lwanga has been since released and paid off before joining rivals KCCA.