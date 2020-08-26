Ibanda Municipal Sports Club signed a two year deal with Sportrise Uganda, a local company that manufactures soccer balls.

The deal is worth a total package of Shs 8,000,000 for the two years, implying that each year, Sportrise Uganda will contribute Shs. 4,000,000.

The company will also provide equipment; kits (uniforms, travel wear) and balls to the club during the time of sponsorship.

Douglas Smith, the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) witnessed the momentous event of signing the binding documentations alongside the club chairperson Sad Kansiime.

Marvin Oshaba

Also, in the pipeline, the two parties are yet to agree upon the naming rights of the club home ground in Ibanda to the Sportrise stadium.

They are yet to agree upon the deal. Meanwhile, midfielder Marvin Oshaba extended his employment contract at the club for another one year.