Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Omar Jamal Salim Magoola has dragged his current employers, Al Hilal Sports Club of Sudan to FIFA over a breach of contract.

Jamal, 25, has not been paid for a good number of months.

The former Express, Kampala Junior Team (KJT), KCCA and Al-Merrikh goalkeeper is also demanding a premature contract termination with the Sudanese outfit.

Jamal had joined Al Hilal in 2018 from bitter rivals Al-Merrikh, after spending four years with them.

His complaint was forwarded to the FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber by the representatives.

They are demanding a premature termination of the player’s contract with the Sudanese giants in pursuant with the provisions of Article 14bis of the FIFA Regulations on the status and transfer of players.

Concerns of breach of contract for many players have