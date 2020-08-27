Express Football Club has been one of the most active clubs in the primary transfer window ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Red Eagles have so far signed more than six players, some of whom are returning as Mahad Kakooza, Ibrahim Kayiwa and Godfrey Lwesibabwa while others joining the club for the first time.

Players as Abel Eturude, Mustapha Kiragga, Richard Bbosa, Denis Otim, and Cryspus Kusiima will be turning out for Mukwano Gw’abangi for the first time.

With the transfer business not yet done, the Express faithful is optimistic heading into the new season but club legend Hassan Mubiru has asked the fans to be patient with the new players when the league starts.

Players react differently when the league starts so the fans will have to be patient with all the new players, that’s all we ask of them. Hassan Mubiru

The former prolific forward and Express captain praised Kiragga, saying he will come good at Wankulukuku.

“We have done enough scouting to zero down on him (Kiragga). He can use both feet and also play as a support striker if the coach chooses and his positioning is also good, so we are covered,” Mubiru told the club website.

The 2020-21 season is tentatively scheduled to kick off mid-October.