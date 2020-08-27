Denis Onyango could be recalled to the Mamelodi Sundowns starting team against Kaizer Chiefs in a potential title decider for the Premier Soccer League.

The Uganda Cranes skipper missed the 1-0 win against Golden Arrows on Monday with Kenney Mweene deputizing.

Sundowns are three points adrift of leaders Chiefs who are on 53 points with five games left to end the season.

Pitso Mosimane, the Brazilians coach however doesn’t believe the title will be won or lost in today’s match although he hopes his side takes the day.

“Thursday is not a title decider; the way I know this thing, sometimes the title is decided on the last day,” he told the club website.

“Mathematically the title will not be won on Thursday but we would love to win on Thursday. The fat lady hasn’t sung and we are still going.”

With Kaizer Chiefs leading on goal difference as well, Sundowns are the side that must win the game if they are to enrich hopes of winning the league.

Chiefs are home to Kenyan international Anthony Akumu alias Teddy Agay.