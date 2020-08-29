For the past eight years, Express FC haven’t won a league title with their last, sixth in history coming in the 2011/12 season.

Prior to the campaign, not even the most of the club faithful gave the team a chance given the quality and inexperienced squad at their disposal.

The Red Eagles had lost key players – Noah Ssemakula, Moses Ndaula, Abdul Mayanja, Francis Jjemba, Julius Isabirye, Daniel Sserunkuma, Geoffrey Baba Kizito and Chrizestom Ntambi among others in the window.

Sam Ssimbwa had the job to build a new side and signed rookies Yayo Lutimba, Jamal Salim, Willy Nakibinge and Bonny Baingana who never disappointed.

Midway the season, more departures were witnessed as Edgar Luzige ditched Wankulukuku for Kitende, joining Vipers, Yusuf Jjuuko, Godfrey Ssentongo and Ibrahim Jjingo also left in the January window.

In the same campaign, the Red Eagles forfeited points against Simba after most of the players went on strike but that didn’t deter the team from finishing top of the log with 54 points from 28 games.

The turning point however came when Fire Masters was expelled from the league with two league games left and Express FC were the biggest beneficiary of the decision since they had lost one game to Fire Masters compared to URA FC, which had collected maximum points against the same opponent.

Nonetheless, it was a deserved championship for the Red Eagles after they were written off before the start of the season.

Here is a look at the players that donned the famous Red, white and Black of Express FC that season.

The Express FC 2011/12 title winning squad

Jamal Salim Magoola, Ivan Mutumba, Willy Kavuma, Geoffrey Kavulu, Bonny Baingana, Yayo Lutimba, Henry Katongole, Julius Ogwang, Erisa Ssekisambu, Bright Haguma, Rogers Lukwiya, Omar Hitimana, Bob Kasozi, Ivan Sserunkuma, Musa Mukasa, Hamza Lutalo, Yusuf Jjuuko, Edgar Luzige, Godfrey Ssentongo, Ibrahim Jjingo, William Nakibinge Tom Iga, Charles Makanga and James Obua

Note: Yusuf Jjuuko, Edgar Luzige, Godfrey Ssentongo and Ibrahim Jjingo left the team in the January transfer window while Erisa Ssekisambu joined midway the season from SC Villa.

Coach: Sam Ssimbwa and Wasswa Bbosa