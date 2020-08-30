For the first time since inception in 2011, the Rotary Cancer run was held in a virtual format, across the different corners of the world because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, 30th August 2020, enthusiastic Ugandans across the world took part in the run, albeit scientifically.

Every person who graced the run was tasked to take a selfie of a short video or photo and tasked to post it on the social media for all to see.

During the official run ceremony held in Muyenga – Kampala, a handful of participants (in respect of social distancing etiquette) gathered together like elsewhere and celebrated the run.

First, they were engaged in aerobics, as a limbering gimmick led by celebrated kick-boxer Moses Golola.

Moses Golola stretching before a light 5km run with a handful of people

Then, in groups of fives (for social distancing), the runners were officially flagged off by the Rotray District Governor, Rosetti Nabbumba Nayenga for a five kilometer run.

Meanwhile, the remaining crop of participants remained engaged in Yoga and warm up drills.

Moments after the run and all the participants had returned, the chief guest, Rt Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, the Speaker of Parliament joined the party.

Rt. Hon Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga with her speech

In her brief address, Kadaga lauded the Rotary group for fronting such a noble cause of helping the brave fight against cancer by mobilizing resources through an annual run.

She vowed for continued assistance from the Parliament of Uganda towards the cause.

This is a celebration of a resilience. The Rotary Cancer run has been held not only in Uganda, but also, in the entire world. We shall continue supporting as parliament. Also, I fully support the possibility of screening at the lowest level possible (Health Center 2). Routine screening of cancer should also be encouraged like it is done in China. Congratulations for the effort done this very year and over the years. Rt. Hon. Rebeca Kadaga, Speaker of Parliament of Uganda

The District Governor flagged off the runners at Muyenga, Kampala

In her address, the Rotary District Governor Nayenga appreciated all the partners on board, the various participants before announcing that a fitness and nutrition programe has been introduced among the Rotarians.

Cancer has been part of us, but we would like to make sure it’s a thing of the past. We made a commitment to humanity that we shall do whatever we can to make it a thing of the past. We thank our partners like Centenary Bank, Parliament of Uganda and the others for the time and resources that have ensured a successful run for 9 years now. We have now also introduced a fitness and nutrition program. Rosetti Nabbumba Nayenga, Rotary District Governor

osetti Nabbumba Nayenga_Rotary District Governor

Centenary Bank Managing Director Fabian Kasi vowed for continued support and partnership with the Rotarians to organize such a run. He hinted that the 2020 edition preparations had been hit by the Coronavirus pandemic but nonetheless, the efforts continued.

We have been part of this partnership right from the start because we know it’s a very noble cause. As Centenary we always want to add value to the people and communities we serve. This year has been difficult due to COVID but we had to be involved. We thank the organizers who have finally put this successful event together. Fabian Kasi, Centenary Bank Managing Director

Fabian Kasi, the managing director of Centenary Bank

Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga during the 2020 Rotary Cancer Run

In other parts of the country, the Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom, Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga also took part in the annual run as promised.

Wakiso, Mbale, Tororo, Jinja, Lira, Arua, Kabale, Masindi, Masaka, Bugiri and other districts also embraced the run.

Also, participants from Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, South Africa, Dubai, China, Malaysia and the United States of America (USA) also took part.

Omulangira Denis Juuko, the chairperson of the 2020 Rotary Cancer Run appreciated all the participants and the sponsors in a special way, amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The participants engaged in a lot of stretching exercises