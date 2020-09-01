That Ibrahim Sadam Juma is one of the most technically gifted midfielder in the country is no doubt.

The midfielder, once targeted by then English Premier League side, Fulham FC can ably play as an attacking midfielder behind the main striker, and also as a deep lying playmaker.

After being deemed surplus at Vipers at the end of the title winning 2014/15 season, he found life at Express FC where he blossomed and even captained the club and drew interest from KCCA in 2017.

The Kasasiro side couldn’t even wait for the transfer window to snatch him and he joined the club in May, with hope he could play in the Group Stages of the Caf Confederation Cup thus missing out on an opportunity to help the RED Eagles win the Uganda Cup (lost in the semis to Bright Stars).

Sadam Juma

The Kasasiro fans had to hold on a little longer than expected for their new signing to debut but when it came, it was worth the wait.

Against the highly rated Moroccan side FUS Rabat, Sadam put up a Man of the Match performance scoring a 3-1 win at Lugogo giving the fans of a glimpse of his class.

“He is a player with too much quality and he exhibited why we signed him,” Mike Mutebi said in a post match press conference.

However, the fans didnt see much of the midfielder’s consistence in performance for he was injured for major parts of the time he has been at the club.

Nevertheless, there were games in which the real Sadam stood out in the Yellow of KCCA.

As he leaves the Kasasiro after three years as confirmed by the club on Tuesday, no fan can forget his thunderbolt of a strike against record African champions Al Ahly of Egypt, the flashes of brilliance in the 1-0 defeat at home to Esperance of Tunisia and the dominance in the middle of the pack in the 1-0 win over SC Villa at Lugogo.

Sadly, there are not many of such memories and that leaves a question, how would you rate his spell at KCCA?