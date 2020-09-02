Express Football Club has confirmed the return of midfielder Mahad Yaya Kakooza to Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

The midfielder who had ditched the Red Eagles for eternal rivals SC Villa returns ‘home’ after three years.

The Club confirmed his return on Wednesday morning, indicating Kakooza has put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

“Another son returns home again, let’s welcome Mahad Yaya Kakooza who has rejoined the club on a two-year deal,” confirmed Express FC.

Mike Mutyaba and Mahad Kakooza Credit: John Batanudde

Kakooza moved to SC Villa in 2017 following coach Wasswa Bossa who had also left Wankulukuku then. When Bossa left, the player also moved, this time joining Proline FC where he played last season.

He becomes the second player to return to Express FC for a second stint, joining Godfrey Lwesibawa who was unveiled last week.

When Bossa returned to Wankulukuku towards the end of last season, he came along with left-back Arthur Kiggundu and center-back Isa Lumu who had also featured for the Red Eagles before moving to Tooro United FC.

Kakooza, therefore, becomes Express’ 8th signing in this transfer window joining Crispus Kusiima, Denis Otim, Musitafa Kiragga, Richard Bossa, Baker Sakah, Abel Eturude, and Lwesibawa.