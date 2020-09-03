For a player who started playing rugby barely six years ago, Mary Gloria Ayot has reached great heights in a short time.

Ayot started learning to play the game in 2014 at Dam Waters in Jinja and it only took her just four years to earn a call to the national team.

Ayot’s first outing was with the sevens side during the 2018 Africa Women’s 7s in Gaborone, Botswana at which they fell to Kenya in the finals.

“It was in 2018 when they called me for national team trials and I passed the fitness test. I trained with the team and I was selected to the team that went to Botswana,” Ayot told Kawowo Sports of her first outing for the national team during a Quick Chat.

Ayot has since been a main stay on the national sevens team that also also travelled to Hong Kong for the HSBC World Series qualifiers last year.

The flanker also benefited from the return to action for the national fifteens side after nearly five years, making the team that played the 2019 Elgon Cup against Kenya.

The Black Pearls vice captain would later go on to play at the first-ever African Women’s Rugby World Cup Qualifiers in South Africa.

“It has been a very good experience for me (on the national team) because it has given me confidence, it has given me encouragement and I have been getting advise from different people.”