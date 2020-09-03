Despite losing club top scorer Fahad Bayo in the transfer window, Vipers SC Coach Fred Kajoba is adamant the available players will do the job.

Bayo joined Israel’s Ashdod FC after scoring 12 goals to guide the Venoms to their fourth league title last season.

Fahad Bayo has been a key player for Vipers SC, scoring 12 league goals.

Asked whether the club will target a replacement for the ex-Proline striker, Kajoba believes in the players at his disposal.

“We have Kyebatala (Umar), Ndugwa (Abraham) and Sserunkuma (Daniel),” he told Daily Monitor newspaper.

“They will score. The good thing is we have the players to deliver the ball forward to the strikers,” he added.

The former Simba (now UPDF) and Bright Stars coach also believes fit again Muhammad Shaban will be crucial and his presence is the reason Vipers didn’t recall Steven Mukwala who was at loan at Maroons were he top scored in the division.

“I also have Shaban (Muhammad). I thought through the Mukwala situation again and concluded that once Shaban is fit, he is a better option.”

Back to creativity, the club has at disposal new recruits David Bagoole, Ibrahim Oriti and Jamil Kaliisa as well as Allan Kayiwa, Milton Karisa, AbdulKarim Watambala and Paul Mucureezi.

Vipers have a huge campaign ahead where they will represent Uganda in the Caf Champions League and also try to defend the league.