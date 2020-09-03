For the people who first saw Ibrahim Sadam Juma as early as ten years, they saw a gem.

Sadam ranks highly among the most technically gifted midfielders this country has produced over the years.

In 2011, he became the first Ugandan to score at the Chan when he converted a penalty against Gabon at the second edition of the national continental competition for locally based players.

However, nine years later, he has remained on the peripheral of the senior national team – The Uganda Cranes and not made case for his selection ahead of players who actually rank below him in terms of talent.

Sadam during his time at Vipers

Just this week, KCCA FC where he has spent three years revealed the player will be leaving the club, probably after failing to agree on new contract terms but also to cut their losses after the player spent more days in the sickbay than on the pitch.

Daily Monitor spoke to coaches; Eddie Butindo who managed him at Friends of Football (FoF), Richard Tamale who allegedly discovered the player while in Luzira as well as Wasswa Bbosa and Kefa Kisala who were with him at Express FC and they divulged into what they think has failed the player so far.

Eddie Butindo:

Eddie Butindo

“For a player to transform into a respected professional he has to undergo five virtues; team work, discipline, game intelligence, focus, tactical play and mind-set, Juma perfected one (game intelligence) and failed the rest.



That is the primary difference between him and the likes of Cranes captain and goalkeeper Denis Onyango, defender Ibrahim Sekagya and midfielder Farouk Miya.”

Richard Tamale:

“I did all I could to see that Juma goes to Europe with Kampala Kids League (KKL) and honed his skill. But for all the years he has been reaping from football, he has never rewarded me.

I’m not cursing him but reminding him that may be I would be of great help in his current situation. Juma has retarded in his talent growth because he never has time to consult with the coaches that helped him on his way up.”

Wasswa Bbosa:

Richard Wasswa Bbosa

“He would be playing professional football. He would also be permanent fixture in the national team if he got time to rest and focus. His other lifestyle can no longer allow him settle on the pitch.”

Kefa Kisala:

Kefa Kisala while at Express FC

“When Juma joined KCCA (in 2017) after hard work at Express, he felt he had made it in life and never worked harder. Uganda players are failing at professional ranks because of a weak mentality. The coaches need to work on players’ psychology to avoid losing more talents like Juma.”