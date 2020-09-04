Daudi Semwami has paid homage to Kenyan international Jacob Ojee for his contribution to the career growth during his stint at Harlequins.

Muscle, as he’s popularly known in rugby circles, had nearly a two-year stay at the Ngong Road-based side before returning to Uganda last year to join Kobs.

In a detailed interview with online rugby publication scrummage, Semwami opened up about his time at Harlequins saying playing in the Kenya Cup is the highlight of his career.

“I enjoyed my stay with Quins. It is the biggest highlight of my career growth. From players to staff members, they offered a warm reception. It was an equal opportunity environment where players are nurtured on the basis of what they offer to the team, rather than where they come from,” Semwami said.

The Rugby Cranes winger who earned his debut during last year’s Elgon Cup last year says KCB winger Ojee gave him pointers on how to improve his own game.

He (Ojee) brings a lot of experience in the sport. His down to earth demeanour also speaks volume about his career. He helped me by giving me pointers on how best I can improve as a player. Been following him for a while and playing against him was such an experience for me. Cyprian Kuto (Quins), Jeff Okwacha (Homeboyz), Derrick Keyoga (Oilers), and William Ambaka (Quins) also make the list. Daudi Semwami

Jacob Ojee (R) recieves the Elgon Cup return leg Man of the Match accolade from URU President Godwin Kayangwe

While KCB and Kabras have been the strongest teams in Kenya in recent years, Semwami says his toughest opponents were Menengai Oilers and Impala Saracens.

“Oilers brought freshness in their style of play that tore down every team differently. Not even Mwamba, KCB or Kabras could counter their attack play. As for Impala, playing them in the derby created a different atmosphere. Their tempo changed from slow-paced rugby to more intense pressure always caught teams off guard,” he said.