For the seventh time in history, Denis Onyango is a league champion in the Premier Soccer League in South Africa after Mamelodi Sundowns piped Kaizer Chiefs on the final day to win the 2019/20 championship.

The Brazilians, without injured Onyango beat Black Leopards 3-0 to finish top of the log with 59 points from 30 games, two ahead of Chiefs who were held 1-1 by Baroka FC.

Going into the game, Sundowns needed not only victory but also a favour from Baroka to deny Chiefs maximum points and they got both.

Despite missing a penalty early in the game through Ricardo Nascimento, Sundowns scored three times through Lebohang Maboe.

At the other end, Chiefs had their lead handed to them by Zimbabwean playmaker Khama Billiat cancelled out in the second half.

Onyango’s titles

Onyango’s first three titles in the PSL came while at SuperSport United between 2007 and 2010.

At Sundowns, he has lifted four more; 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20.

Other trophies won by the legendary Ugandan international include the 2016 Caf Champions League, 2017 Caf Super Cup, the Nedbank Cup in 2015 as well as the Telkom Knockout Cup in 2015.