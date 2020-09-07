Bulisa based regional football entity Bugoigo Leopards have unveiled officially five players as a beef up mechanism in preparation for forthcoming 2020-21 season.

The players unveiled include left back David Oyer, Moses Okello, Jackson Okech, Jacob Opar and Deo Bedijo.

Both Bedijo and Okello are recruits from Masindi based Dove Football Club, who were recently relegated to the regional league from the FUFA Big League.

Deo “Mirodo the pass master” Bedijo

Bedijo is an offensive midfielder tagged as “Mirodo the pass master” for his expertise of ball distribution.

Left back Oyer, who is also nick-named Marcelo comes from Kabolwa United.

Opar, christened Aguero is from Nyankado whilst striker Okech (Berbatov) was signed from Hoima based FUFA Big League club, Kitara FC.

Jackson “Berbatov” Okech Credit: Kitara FC Media

The club public relations officer Job Biribonwa confesses that these signings are targeted to drive the club to the desired direction as they work hard for promotion to the FUFA Big League.

“These players we have signed have potential and we are hopeful that they take us to the desired level as we work to get promoted to the FUFA Big League” Biribonwa noted.

Jacob Opar

The club chief executive officer Robert Asiimwe is hopeful that football will return after the pandemic and Bugoigo Leopards will be ready to compete.

It should be also noted that Bugoigo Leopards petitioned Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) asserting they should be considered to play in the promotional play-offs against Asingye, instead of Booma.

David Oyar

Moses Okello

All Bugoigo Leopards games (2019-20 Season):