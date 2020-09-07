Express Football Club barely survived the drop last season. It took rehiring of Wasswa Bbosa to change the direction of the club.

And in a bid to have a better 2020-21 season, the club has embarked on a recruitment process that has seen some old faces return to Wankulukuku and a few new ones, among which is Isaac Nsengiyunva.

The 20-year-old who joined the side on a three-year deal believes the Red Eagles will perform better than they did in the season that was cut short by COVID-19.

The former Free Stars FC defensive midfielder, however, says it will take mental strength for the side to thrive.

“I believe in the team and I am sure we shall surely perform well although I think our mental strength has to be up there as it will help the players to be focused even when we have a dip in form,” Nsengiyunva told the club website.

The new football season will tentatively kick off in October.