Isaac Nsengiyunva Credit: Express Football Club

Express Football Club barely survived the drop last season. It took rehiring of Wasswa Bbosa to change the direction of the club.

And in a bid to have a better 2020-21 season, the club has embarked on a recruitment process that has seen some old faces return to Wankulukuku and a few new ones, among which is Isaac Nsengiyunva.

The 20-year-old who joined the side on a three-year deal believes the Red Eagles will perform better than they did in the season that was cut short by COVID-19.

The former Free Stars FC defensive midfielder, however, says it will take mental strength for the side to thrive.

“I believe in the team and I am sure we shall surely perform well although I think our mental strength has to be up there as it will help the players to be focused even when we have a dip in form,” Nsengiyunva told the club website.

The new football season will tentatively kick off in October.

Franklin Kaweru is the Editor in Chief of Kawowo Sports. He is an ardent basketball enthusiast.

