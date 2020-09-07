‘I always look at myself as the best player. If you want to be best, you have to work hard. I want to be top scorer of the league again. I am a creative and goal scoring Juma Balinya.’

A player with such oozing confidence is one that every coach would want to have on the team, well aware of his abilities and ready to achieve.

Balinya has always been looked at as a player who promised a lot as a young boy but delivered little a long the way. There is no doubt about his ability and KCCA FC Manager Mike Mutebi insists he is not yet over the hill.

‘He (Juma Balinya) has unfinished business of the generation that promised so much. They were not being guided. With the technical coaches who know their genesis well, he will be directed. The public knew so much about these players.In the modern game, of the responsibilities of an attacking midfielder is to score goals. They still have five good years of playing football.’ Said the KCCA FC Manager.

Playing at a less ambitious Police FC during the 2018/19 season, Balinya showed his worth when he eventually emerged the league top scorer with 18 goals.

His search for greener pastures landed on barren soils with short stints at Young Africans and Gor Mahia under just under one season.

Returning to KCCA FC could be a move that will not only offer redemption for the player but a chance to complete the unfinished business in him.

But what exactly does Juma Balinya bring to KCCA FC?

Experience

In a period where KCCA FC has let go of a number of experienced players like Muzamir Mutyaba, Mike Mutyaba, Jackson Nunda and Saddam Juma, Balinya’s arrival is timely.

If you look at the current KCCA FC midfield, only Gift Ali commands the same experience as Balinya. The rest are novices who will need time to finally deliver.

Link between the midfield and forward line

Since the departure of Allan Okello, KCCA FC has struggled to find a perfect replacement. A player that links the midfield to the forward line, a player that offers creativity and able to wreck havoc for the opponents.

Balinya who can comfortably play either as a second striker or a winger will definitely bring this.

Goals

For a player who emerged as the top scorer two seasons ago, there is a guarantee that he can score goals at KCCA FC.

Besides having a lethal striker, any team that contends for titles needs other sources of goals and Balinya will definitely score.