Alex Musongola Isabirye is the assistant coach at Uganda Premier League club, Wakiso Giants, Kawowo Sports reliably reports.

The development was confirmed on the morning of Tuesday, 8th September 2020 as the former Uganda Cranes international was introduced to the players.

Christened as Trezeguet in his hey playing days, Isabirye is a CAF “A” licensed tactician who has enough experience having worked under Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), BUL, Nyamityobora, Masavu (worked for a week) and lately Kyetume.

Alex Isabirye Musongola Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

He takes over the slot that was earlier booked for Richard Wasswa.

Despite his earlier appointment, Wasswa kept Wakiso Giants guessing and could not openly show intent to take the job.

Isabirye has been unemployed since running down of contract at Kyetume Football Club by the end of the 2019-20 season.

He is expected to be of great to the Wakiso Giants technical team that is headed by CAF “A” tactician Douglas Bamwenyana.

Douglas Bamweyana on duty last season at Maroons Credit: John Batanudde

Bamweyana signed a three year deal with the Purple Sharks as was handled with the Wakiso Giants project to ensure they play an attractive but effective brand of football.

Other officials:

Mathias Kisitu is the team manager, William Kasozi, the first-team trainer, Julius Gayira (fitness trainer), newly wedded Keith Walusimbi remains the team doctor, and Ali Kiggundu as the goalkeeping coach.

Alex Kizito is the head of youth team as Farouk Mugerwa is kits manager.

During their debut season in the top flight division, Wakiso Giants finished 10th on the 16 team log with 30 points off 25 matches (league ended abruptly because of the Coronavirus pandemic).

The task at hand will be improve for the better, starting with the 2020-21 season.

In the 2019-20 season alone, Wakiso Giants used three different coaches ranging from Kefa Kisala, Charles Livingstone Mbabazi to Deo Sserwadda.

Wakiso Giants Technical Team (2020-21)