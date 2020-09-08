Uganda Cranes combative midfielder Khalid Aucho was on target as his club, Misr Lel Makkasa secured a comfortable win over Al Ittihad on Monday in the Egyptian Premier League.

Aucho was one of the scorers on the night as Makkasa won 3-1 in the game played at Alexandria stadium.

Misr Lel Makasa took the lead in the 29th minute through forward Amr Marey who is on loan from Pyramids FC.

However, the home side levelled matters a minute to the hour mark when striker Khaled Kamer slotted home.

Aucho helped Makkasa to regain the lead in the 71st minute with a clinical finish.

The midfielder was involved in the build up before breaking into the area and lobbing the ball past the goalkeeper.

This is his second goal for the club since joining them at the start of the season.

Aucho’s first goal came on his debut in September last year against Aswan FC.

Mohammed Gaber put the game beyond reach, converting from the spot.

Victory elevated Misr Lel Makkasa to 8th place on the table with 30 points in 25 games.

They will return to action on Friday at home against Tanta SC.