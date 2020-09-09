Confederation of African Football (CAF) finds its self between a rock and hard place to make decisions on a number of issues especially her competitions.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic led to a halt on a number of events and competitions and an amicable solution to have them played to conclusion is yet to be found. Since March this year, there hasn’t been any CAF engagement both for the clubs and national teams.

The CAF Executive Committee sat via video-conference in June and made several decisions. However, another meeting of the same nature has been arranged for Thursday, 10th September 2020 to make ratification on a number of issues.

For instance, in July, CAF announced dates, playing format and venues for the continental club competitions.

A decision was made that the first matches will take place on September 4, 5 and 6, while the return legs were scheduled for September 11, 12 and 13 and the final to be played on the 25th of the same month.

The 2019/20 CAF Champions League campaign had reached the semifinal stage with Raja Casablanca (Morocco) pitted against Zamalek FC (Egypt) while Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) were supposed to play Al Ahly (Egypt).

Equally, on the other hand in the CAF Confederation Cup, the semifinal draw had pitted Pyramids FC (Egypt) against Horoya AC (Guinea) whereas the other fixture has is an all Moroccan affair between RS Berkene and Hassan Agadir.

However, the escalating spread of the COVID-19 in Morocco where the games are supposed to be played has cast a huge doubt on whether the games can be played. Already, the clubs still in the competition have failed to agree on whether to resume or not.

CAF is also faced with the challenge of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Prior to the lockdown in March, only two of the six qualifying rounds for the 2021 AFCON had been played.

The other competitions where decisions will be ratified include; 2021 AFCON U-17, confirmation of dates for the 2020 CHAN which was already pushed to next year, dates for the 2022 CHAN tournament and the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) among others.

The CAF Executive Committee will also discuss about the newly introduced CAF Champions League.