Former Uganda U-20 (The Hippos) defender Yusuf Mukisa Lubowa, 27, penned a two year deal at newly promoted Kenya Premier League club, Nairobi City Stars FC.

Mukisa, currently in Kampala, Uganda utilized technology to sign the binding documentations with the newly promoted KPL club, christened as Simba Wa Nairobi.

“Mukisa is a utility back who is comfortable as a left, centre or right back. He is, however, coming in to fill the right-back position vacated by Kevin Okumu.We are certain his arrival will solidify our backline.” Samson Otieno, a club official noted.

The hard working defender joins from Proline having previously also featured at Vipers, BUL and Sports Club Villa.

Mukisa trained with the club in January 2020 before the deal did not materialize pending paperwork.

“I am excited to join both the City Stars and Jonathan Jackson Foundation family. We have been in contact for the past six months and I came over in January and trained with the team in Nairobi. I was impressed by the playing unit, coach, structures, and feel-good atmosphere around the team” Mukisa noted.

Nairobi City Stars has also signed striker Erick Ombija from Gor Mahia and defensive midfielder Sven Yidah from Kariobangi Sharks.

Other Ugandans who have played at Nairobi City Stars include speed merchant Jimmy Bageya as well as the Sserunkuma duo of Bruno and Daniel.

Mukisa Playing Career:

Total Africa (2005-2008)

Proline (2009-2014)

Vipers (2014 – 2017)

Proline (2016 – 2017)

BUL (2017 – 2018)

SC Villa (2018 – 2019)

Proline (2019 – 2020)

Nairobi City Stars (September 2020 – Todate)