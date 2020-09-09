Women’s football has over the years made great strides towards development and the change is evident in recent times given the consorted efforts made by the stakeholders. The increase in the number of women taking part in football administration, increase in the number of girls/women playing and the improvement in the quality of the game all point to a bright future.

With all the aforementioned, the world football governing body, FIFA is not resting on their laurels and there are deliberate efforts made to further the development and growth of women’s football.

FIFA has designed and launched a programme to extend support towards Women’s football. This will cover areas like finance , equipment and technical development.

‘FIFA has launched a programme for member associations (MAs) to further develop women’s football on a sustainable basis whilst simultaneously pushing it forward into the mainstream,’ reads a statement from FIFA.

‘In line with FIFA’s Women’s Football Strategy, the FIFA Women’s Development Programme aims to provide all 211 member associations with the opportunity to apply for and access additional resources and specialist expertise to develop women’s football at a national level.’

‘Member associations will be able to apply for support across eight key areas of women’s football development during the 2020-2023 period. In addition to financial assistance to cover the costs in selected programmes, the FIFA Women’s Development Programme will also provide MAs with access to women’s football experts, additional equipment and technical support within FIFA in order to develop women’s football in their country.’

The FIFA Women’s Development Programme includes the following projects:

Women’s Football Strategy

Women’s Football Campaign

League Development

Club Licensing

Capacity-Building for Administrators

Coach Education Scholarships

Coach Mentorship

Women in Football Leadership

With such support and investment, FIFA believes this will help to cause transformation in the areas of capacity-building, governance and leadership, professionalization and technical development.

Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer, believes the game is growing and with more investment, it will spread to every part of the world.

‘The top-class football and billion-plus television viewers of last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 in France showed just how far the women’s game has come. Our goal is to bring it ever more into the mainstream and working hand in hand with our MAs will allow us to do this and make women’s football accessible to everybody.’

All the 211 Member Associations can apply for any of these FIFA programmes, provided that they meet the requirements and fit in with their national women’s football development strategy.