The current state of Mandela National Stadium, Namboole aside, the facility’s managerial board remains fully operational.

The tenure of the previous board had expired on 31st August 2020 and this therefore necessitated for a fresh board in force, commencing September 2020 to September 2023.

On 9th September 2020, the Minister of State for Sports Hon. Denis Hamson Obua, the legitimate appointing authority approved a 7 man board that has tried and tested personalities in the various fields.

Hon. Obua officially announced this board at the headquarters of the Ministry of Education and Sports in Kampala.

The board chairperson is Rosette Lubwama Kebba and the six members include; veteran sports journalist Mark Namanya, city lawyer Anne Abeja, educationalist Veronica Mukyala, Mustapher Achidri, Godfrey Wamani and the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Butaleja district Jimmy Ebil Ssegawa.

The minister was flanked by the commissioner in charge of physical education and sports in the ministry of education and sports Omar Apitta, Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel (General Secretary, National Council of Sports), Jamil Ssewanyana (Manager, Mandela National Stadium, Namboole) as well as ministry officials Sarah Muhumuza and Patrick Muhinda as well as the media.

In Exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Section 36 and 37 (i) and (ii) of the Memorandum and Articles of Association establishing Mandela National Stadium Limited, I hereby appoint the chairperson and members of board of directors with immediate effect for a period of three years (September 2020 – September 2023). Hon Denis Hamson Obua, Minister of State for Sport

Veteran sports journalist Mark Namanya is also a board member of Mandela National Stadium Limited

Anne Abeja, a city lawyer and Uganda Golf Club ladies captain is among the board members Credit: Pivot Media

Obua noted that a number of factors were considered for the choice of the board constitution ranging from gender, regional balance, mix of skills, experience and knowledge, among others.

“The board of Mandela National Stadium Limited is to provide overall governance of the stadium. It is also in charge of policies and implementation of articles of association” Hon. Obua added.

Obua also defended the authenticity of the three land titles acquired recently of the gigantic national treasure.

On 27th August 2020, the 3 land titles; block 234 plot 1334 (1.660 hectares), block 234 plot 6086 (12.6410 hectares) and block 234 plot 6087 (35.899 hectares) were handed over by the ministry of lands.

The three land titles of Mandela National Stadium, Namboole being displayed

At present state, Mandela National Stadium has been gazette as a non-traditional COVID-19 isolation and treatment center.

According to the stadium manager Jamil Ssewanyana, the duration of service for the COVID-19 duties remains unknown as the stadium is now in full hands of the Ministry of Health.

Mandela National Stadium Limited Board (September 2020 – September 2023)

Chairperson:

Mrs Rosette Lubwama Kebba

Members:

Mr. Mustapher Achidri, Mr. Godfrey Wamani, Miss Anne Abeja, Mr. Mark Namanya, Miss Mukyala Veronica, Mr. Ebil Jimmy Ssegawa