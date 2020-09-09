Striker Julius Malingumu has seen it all in this football journey.

A proven goal scorer, Malingumu’s work rate and team work mentality has also never been in question

Last season, the workaholic center forward scored 9 goals in the 13 matches he played at West Nile based entity Onduparaka Football Club.

Julius Malingumu reacts after slipping on the ground during the 2019-20 season in Uganda (Credit: John Batanudde)

Coming to the 2020-21 season, Malingumu is a hot subject, according to one of his representatives, Allan Mukasa.

The striker who also played at KJT/Rwenshama, UPDF and Vipers is currently being tracked by Kenya Premier League giants Tusker, among other clubs.

The Brewers have reportedly expressed interest in the free agent whose employment contract expired last season.

“We have been approached by Tusker Football Club and two others. Of course, basing on the offers, the decision will be made” Mukasa disclosed.

Kawowo Sports has established that two other KPL clubs Sofapaka and AFC Leopards have also showed interest to sign the hard working forward amidst interest from Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), also his former work station.