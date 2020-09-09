Wakiso Hill Women Football Club has appointed David Didi as their media manager.

The appointment takes immediate effect with a two year renewable tenure.

“I am humbled to be appointed for the job of media manager of Wakiso Hil Women Football Club. The main focus is to turn around the club to be a fully professional club” Didi disclosed.

David “E Uganda” Didi

Known by the catch phrase, “E Uganda”, Didi works on Ggugudde Television as sports presenter and analyst.

For starters, Wakiso Hill Women Football Club is owned by businessman Wilber Ssaka with 100 percent shares.

Swale Kamya is the head coach, assisted by Matthews Lumu and Kasimu Kiwanuka is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The club plays in the second tier division of the women football pyramid, hosting their home games at Maya play ground.

This club owes its founding as far back as 2013 originating from a school.

They featured in the FUFA Women Elite League from 2015 and were relegated to the regional league in 2018.

After one season, they were promoted back to the second division, playing in the Victoria group.

Ranking aloft the club’s aspiration is promotion to the supreme women league in the country.