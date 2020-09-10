David Obua believes sacking Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernest Middendorp isn’t the solution for the club’s current problems.

Chiefs led the Premier Soccer League table throughout the campaign but lost the title to Mamelodi Sundowns on the final day forcing the powers that be at the club to part ways with the coach.

Obua, a legend with Amakhosi reacted to the news of sacking the coach and part of its staff by stating he deserved better.

“We are all Sceptics or pessimists in one way or another when things don’t go our way!,” read part of his tweet.

“But I do feel that in team sports the “Collective” is the most important component. We might have lost but Ernest and he’s coaching staff.”

The ex-Ugandan international featured for Amakhosi between from 2003 to 2005 before joining Scottish Premier League side, Hearts.