“I rarely speak about great players but today I feel can’t hold it,” Mike ‘Sulaiman’ Mutyaba wrote on his Facebook after KCCA FC confirmed his teammate Muzamiru Mutyaba’s time at Lugogo has ended.

Both players will not be playing for KCCA next season but Mike will stay at Lugogo in an administrative capacity after the club opted to retain him after he hanged up his boots.

Muzamir Mutyaba Credit: KCCA FC Media

Muzamiru leaves KCCA with a haul of eleven trophies; three league titles, two Uganda Cup medals and the Kagame Cup among others.

The fans will miss him at Lugogo but so will his former immediate teammate who admits it’s hard to see Muzamiru leave.

#Thankyou to @MutyabaMuzamiru



ONE OF THE GREATS

1️⃣1️⃣ titles to his name



4️⃣ Super Cups

3️⃣ UPL titles

2️⃣ Uganda Cups

1️⃣ CECAFA Clubs Cup

1️⃣ Super 8 Cup

CAF Confederation Cup group stages 2017

CAF Champions League group stages 2018



Your name will forever be engraved in our hearts pic.twitter.com/Rf6LKHyrA1 — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) September 9, 2020

“It’s hard to see you leave mate. You are one player who always made it easy for everyone else on the field. U have inspired lots of young ones and served as an example at the same time which I have witnessed personally. We can’t change the fact that in football good players come and go but you have left our hearts melting. Will forever miss you muganda wange and the best I can say is to wish you the very best wherever you go.”

Gift Ali, a midfield partner for Mutyaba in his last season at Lugogo also says he will be greatly missed.

“Thanks for the great times bro, good luck for the future. I will miss you brother. “One of the best in the land.”

Muzamiru is one of the several senior players that have ended their stay with Kasasiro.

Others are Erisa Ssekisambu, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Jamil Malyamungu and Tom Ikara among others.