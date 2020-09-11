Express FC is making efforts to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Uganda Premier League season by signing players in positions they feel were lacking from the previous campaign.

The Red Eagles under the stewardship of Wasswa Bossa have already lured a number of players to Wankulukuku and forward Charles Musiige is the latest addition.

Charles Musiige vies for the ball against Ibrahim Kibumba last season.

Musiige formerly at Tooro United FC joins the six-time league winners on a two-year deal to provide options in the search for goals.

‘Welcome Charles Musiige who has signed a two-year deal to become a Red Eagle.’ Confirmed the club on their social media accounts.

Comfortable to play on either wing, Musiige will offer support to the available options in Frank Kalanda, Eric Kambale, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Musitafa Kiragga and Frank Ssenyondo among others.

He expressed his delight on joining Express FC indicating, ‘I am happy to be a Red Eagle. Like my teammates, the focus is on reclaiming glory and coming in as a forward, I hope to score goals.’

The other players that have joined Express FC include Isaac Nsengiyunva, Abel Eturude, Richard Bossa, Baker Sakah, Dennis Otim and Crispus Kusiima.

The club has also promoted younsters Sadat Mugenyi, Kevin Ssekimbega, Derrick Lubega Mulumba and Desmond Kanene from their junior team.