The electoral board in charge of organizing the tranquil election for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) top seat has released the final list for the presidential candidates.



The five man list has been released ahead of 17th October 2020 poll.



Incumbent Nick Mwendwa is among the five alongside running mate, Dori Petra.



Others include sports journalist Boniface Osano with his running mate as Innocent Mutiso, a retired footballer.



Bonface Osano and running mate Innocent Mutiso greet some of their fans

The other candidate is former chairperson of AFC Leopards Daniel Mule, running alongside Peter Lichungu, Herbert Mwachiro (with Harold Ndege) and Lordvick Aduda (alongside Athanas Obala).



The successful candidates had earlier returned their forms to the FKF Electoral Board at Kandanda House, Nairobi.



When we get elected our resolve is to build confidence amongst Kenyans. We will be able to access resources to build football from the grassroots. Bonface Osano, Presidential Candidate, Football Kenya Federation (FKF)

The elections had been originally set to take place on 19th September 2020 but the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) nullified the exercise on grounds that the rules of engagement were abused.