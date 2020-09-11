Prince Dube scored twice in the second half as Nicholas Wadada’s Azam moved top of the Vodacom Premier League in Tanzania after match day two.

Following a goalless first half, Dube broke the deadlock in the 69th minute before adding the other in the 89th minute to ensure the Ice Cream makers grabbed all three points.

The Chamazi based side have now collected six points from as many available after beating Poliisi 1-0 in their opening match.

Coastal Union have now lost all their two games this season after suffering a defeat on match day one against Namungo FC.

The Vodacom Premier League continues over the weekend with match day two matches.

Simba SC are the defending champions and will represent the country in the Caf Champions League.

Saturday, 12th September 2020:

JKT Tanzania Vs Dodoma Jiji – Jamhuri Stadium, Dodoma (2 PM)

KMC Vs Tanzania Prisons – Uhuru Stadium, Dar es Salaam (4 PM)

Mtibwa Sugar Vs Simba- Jamhuri Stadium, Morogoro (4 pm)

Sunday, 13th September 2020:

Ihefu Vs Ruvu Shooting – Sokoine Stadium, Mbeya (2 PM)

Biashara Mara United Vs Mwadui – Karume Stadium, Mara (4 PM)

Young Africans Vs Mbeya City – Benjamin Mpaka Stadium, Dar es Salaam (7 PM)

Monday, 14th September 2020:

Namungo Vs Polisi Tanzania – Majaliwa Stadium, Lindi (4 PM)